NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball Defeats Murray State College

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball took on Murray State College in a single game on Tuesday and took down Murray State 3-2.

Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS) would get the start for NTCC against the Aggies from Murray State College. Richter pitched the first three innings giving up just three hits with one walk and one strikeout, and no runs scored against him. Four other Eagles would see time on the mound for NTCC in the nine-inning game. Brock Shoffner, Justin Lambright, Cameron Coffee, and Kolby Parker would contribute to the win for NTCC.

Offensively, the Eagles got on the board first in the third inning when Kade Wood (Atlanta HS) singled to open the inning and then scored when Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) tripled to right-center field to score Wood and give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Modgling crossed the plate two batters later when Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) hit a deep fly ball to the center to bring the score to 2-0.

Jason Schneider (McNeil HS) would bring in the final run for NTCC in the fourth inning when he reached base after being hit by the pitch. Schneider would make his way around the bases and scored when Jett Forrest (Lorena HS) singled to left to bring in what would prove to be the winning run.

The Aggies tried to make a comeback late in the game, adding one run in the sixth and one run in the eight, but each time the Eagle pitchers and great defensive plays were able to limit the damage, and NTCC held on to win 3-2 in the non-conference game.

NTCC will continue non-conference play on Thursday, April 1, when they travel to Lufkin to meet Wharton College in a doubleheader at Angelina College. The Eagles will return to conference play on Thursday, April 8, with a single game against Navarro College at 1:00 pm at home on the NTCC campus.

For up-to-date schedules and information about NTCC Athletics, visit our website at www.ntcceagles.com.

Eagle Athletics Host Camps

Northeast Texas Community College Athletic Teams will host FREE camps for area youth in the upcoming weeks. During the camps, participants meet the Eagle players and coaches and receive instruction in that sport. They are after NTCC’s home games, so you will get a chance to watch the athletes in action and then attend camp post-game. We will send out reminders closer to each camp’s dates, and these dates are subject to change due to weather-related game changes. All camps, except Rodeo, will be held on the NTCC campus. The Rodeo is at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

Softball—Saturday, April 3, approximately 5:30 pm

Rodeo—Tuesday, April 6, 9:00 am at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Arena

Baseball—Saturday, April 24, approximately 6:30 pm

Soccer—Sunday, May 9, approximately 6:00 pm

You can stay up to date and learn more about NTCC Athletics by visiting www.ntcceagles.com.