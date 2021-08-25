NTCC – Sports

Northeast Texas Community College Hires New Rodeo Coach

Northeast Texas Community College is pleased to announce the hiring of Justin Hampton to be the next head coach of the Eagle Rodeo team. The NTCC Board of Trustees officially hired coach Hampton at the August 24 meeting.

Coach Justin Hampton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the NTCC Rodeo program through years of coaching at West Hills College in Coalinga, California (2014-21). While at WHCC, Hampton’s teams won numerous regional championships, as well as many individual honors, while sending both men’s and women’s teams to the College National Finals Rodeo each year.

A seven-time California Circuit Finalist and Circuit Champ in 1999 in team roping, Hampton is also an educator of many years at various teaching positions in the Central Valley of California.

Coach Hampton is excited about where the NTCC Rodeo program is headed and can utilize the outstanding Priefert Rodeo Facility. “The vision and support of the rodeo program here at NTCC, as well as the community, has been a huge factor in my decision to coach here,” says Coach Hampton.

A graduate of West Hills College Coalinga with an Associate of Arts in Ag Business, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from California State University Fresno, and a Master of Arts in History from Southern New Hampshire University, Hampton is a product of College Rodeo. As a student-athlete, he was able to qualify for the CNFR numerous times at the same college that he was able to return to and become the Head Coach. “I push the value of education to each one of our rodeo student-athletes and have always stood by the motto, “This is College Rodeo, not Rodeo College.”

In addition to his teaching and coaching duties at West Hills Community College, Justin has served on Rodeo committees at the Regional Level in California and the Executive Board of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA).

Bakersfield, California, was Coach Hampton’s home before moving to Coalinga. He now resides in Blossom, Tx, with his wife, Jennifer, after relocating near their two daughters Abigayle Hampton-Williams, Elizabeth Hampton, and son-in-law Eric Williams.

If you would like to know more about the NTCC Rodeo program, Coach Justin Hampton, or be a part of the annual NTCC Collegiate Rodeo in October as a Sponsor, you can reach Coach Hampton at jhampton@ntcc.edu or 903-434-8274.