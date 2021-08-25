Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (44-81) 7 – Cleveland (61-62) 3

Houston (74-52) 4 – Royals (56-69) 0

NFL

A day after several Cowboys’ players entering the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocol, team owner Jerry Jones made his feelings crystal clear on the COVID-19 vaccine. “Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others.” Jones made the statement on The Fan 105.3 Tuesday morning.

NCAA

Louisiana State University will require all home football game attendees 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test to enter Tiger Stadium. LSU is a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) along with Texas A&M University. Texas A&M and LSU meet on Nov. 27 at Tiger Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Owens says Sulphur Springs has now scheduled Frisco for their season opener Friday. They canceled the Sulphur Springs Wildcats game with Frisco Wakeland this Friday. Frisco had planned to play Naaman Forest but had to cancel their game. Sulphur Springs and Frisco will be at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs. COVID was the reason for the shake-up. On Thursday night, the Sulphur Springs 9th graders will host Frisco Wakeland at 5:30. Thursday, the Wildcat JV will go on the road to take on the Frisco High School JV.

Games canceled include Cayuga vs. Mount Enterprise, Cushing vs. High Island, Frisco Wakeland vs. Sulphur Springs, Hughes Springs vs. Arp, and Union Grove vs. Burkeville. Statewide cancellations are Iraan vs. Munday in Sweetwater, Bryan at Waller, Plano John Paul II at Lucas Lovejoy, Willow Park Trinity Christian at Peaster, Riviera Kaufer at Agua Dulce, Carrollton Ranchview at Wichita Falls Hirschi, Frisco at Garland Naaman Forest, Donna North at Donna, Dallas Jefferson vs. North Dallas at Franklin Field, and Dallas Pinkston at Venus.

The Detroit Lady Eagles announced Michelle Estrada as its new head coach. After being an assistant at Cumby and Greenville ISD, Estrada comes to Detroit to claim her first head coaching job. She graduated from Bland and University North Texas.