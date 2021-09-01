NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball Performs Community Service

The Northeast Texas Community College’s baseball team hit the field this past week to start fall baseball practices and wasted no time getting involved in the community. Mount Pleasant held a Cinco de Mayo festival downtown on Saturday, August 28, since they canceled the original festival in the spring due to COVID restrictions.

The Eagle baseball squad assisted in various roles helping festival organizers in many ways, from manning booths to picking up trash to helping with security. The close to fifty-member strong NTCC baseball team has players from across Texas and athletes from Illinois, Puerto Rico, Oregon, and California.

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics Department devotes over 1,500 hours of Community Service to our community and surrounding areas. Pre-COVID, some of the Baseball and Softball Teams worked with organizations: Salvation Army, Titus County Cares, Eagle Pals, Pilot Club League of Dreams, Communities in Schools, and Pioneer Days. The NTCC Rodeo Team Hosts a Kids Spring Rodeo for local Elementary Schools, and our Soccer team volunteers at local events to pick up trash at the end of the event. The Athletic Department is looking for more ways to be involved in the communities surrounding NTCC.

If you have a project and would like to collaborate with NTCC Athletics, contact Athletic Director Andy Morgan at 903-434-8166. For up-to-date athletic schedules, visit www.ntcceagles.com.