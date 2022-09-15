NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Opens Fall Season with Sweep

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Softball team hit the road to Arkansas on Tuesday, September 13, to take on Southern Arkansas Community College to open the fall season. The Eagles would earn the sweep against the SACC Stars with an 8-0 game one win and 5-2 win in game 2.

In Game One, returner Kailey Hancock (Central High School) would start things off for the Eagles in the second inning with a lead-off double. Hancock would later score to give the Eagles their first run of the fall. A big fourth inning saw NTCC plate five runs. Hancock would score again after a one-out walk put her on base. Crossing the plate in the fourth also were Raelyn Kinard (Brazoswood HS), Lilly Galaviz (Denton Guyer HS), Skylar Liebrecht (Lakewood, California), and Haley McAlexander (New Boston HS).

The Eagles would add one more run in the fifth inning when Jalissa Alavarez (Mount Pleasant HS) hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Galaviz would add the eighth and final run for the Eagles in the sixth inning to help NTCC earn the 8-0 win in the fall opener.

Pitching for NTCC in game one was the pitching combo of Braylynn Henderson (Columbia HS) and Ashlyn Castro (Wimberly HS).

Henderson would pitch four innings and struck out nine while walking two and giving up just two hits. Castro would also throw well in her three innings of work, giving up just one hit.

Offensively, Galaviz led the way with a three-for-four performance. Kinard and McAlexander had two hit performances in game one to help lead the Eagles to the win.

In Game Two, NTCC sent four pitchers to the circle to face the Stars. Daphne Bogenschutz (White Oak HS) would start and go two innings striking out two, walking one, and giving up just one hit. Lani Green (Lewisville, TX) would also see two innings and added another strikeout for the Eagle staff. Next, Anna Green (Ore City HS) would get two innings of work, giving up no hits and striking out one. Finally, BreAsia Hargrave (Mount Pleasant HS) would finish the game off for the Eagles with one inning of work.

Gracie Lance (McLeod, TX), Henderson, and Autumn Bias (Cleburne HS) each had two hits for the Eagle’s offense in Game Two.

NTCC will be back in action at home Saturday at Noon. To keep up to date with NTCC Softball, visit our website at www.ntcceagles.com.