NYC-DC Mayors Want Federal Assistance for Illegal Immigrants

The mayors of New York City and Washington D.C. are demanding federal assistance to handle a flood of illegal immigrants, who crossed into Texas and were bussed north. South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says the focus should be on his border district. The Texas Democrat says some of the federal cash that’s coming to border states could be siphoned away to help other cities. There is no geographical limitation on the funding. That’s something he opposes, though.
