Oklahoma Adjutant General Warns Guardsmen About Vaccine Mandate

BG Thomas Mancino

The Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard warns members that refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine could end their military careers. Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino says in an open letter that Oklahoma Army and Air Force members will eventually be subject to the U.S. Defense Department’s vaccination mandate. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently rejected a request by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to exempt Oklahoma members from the order. Stitt is suing the federal government over the mandate.

