Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum and another deputy were fired upon Tuesday afternoon when they attempted to serve a warrant on Blaine Sartin on Hwy 11 East in Pickton. Officers returned fire and then called SWAT . Sartin then barricaded himself inside the residence. When SWAT made entrance into the home, Sartin was found deceased and the incident will be investigated by the Texas Ranger. Its believed that one of the bullets fired by a deputy struck Sartin.