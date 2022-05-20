Paris Area Activities

The Paris-Lamar County Health District presents a Health & Craft Fair tomorrow at the Maxey Community Center Lawn 8am to 4pm. Free booth spaces are available for crafting & food vendors. For more information email or text Monica Helm at monicahelm1@hotmail.com or 903-900-8500.

Paris Community Theater presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, a musical tonight, and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the Plaza Theater downtown. Tickets are available online at pct onstage dot com or at the door.

The 2nd Annual LSRC Fun Run will be held tomorrow starting and ending at Paris Harley – Davidson. Proceeds will benefit Veteran Outreach and Support. The cost is $25 per rider or with a passenger $35. Registration is at 9:30 and the first bike out at 11am. Last bike out is at noon.