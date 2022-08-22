Paris Hatch Chile Fest 2022

Hatch Chile fest returns to the Market Square on Saturday September 3rd, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Roasted hatch chiles from New Mexico, mariachi music, kids games and burger sliders are all part of the festivities that has by far become the most popular day at the Market Square.

Ron and Harold are the go to people for Hatch Chile’s,” says Cheri Bedford, Farmers Market Manager. “They are very familiar with the southwestern delicacy and want to share this experience with others.” On that day, vendors Ron Preusse and Harold Cook bring their specialized chile roasters. Once the roasters are fired up, the delicious aroma of fire roasted hatch chiles permeates the whole market pavilion.

To ensure the freshest chiles available, a team of folks will head out to New Mexico during the week prior to the event to bring back the 2100 lbs of fresh chiles. This year the Ron plans on roasting till 3:00 p.m. or until all the chiles sell out. “I will be here a little longer this year to try to serve the public, says Ron. Every year we bring back more chiles and every year we sell out.” Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Main Street volunteers will serve burger sliders, made with Paris Bakery fresh made buns. Fresh Hatch chiles will top the sliders and will be available while supplies last, donations accepted for improvements at the farmers market.

Entertainment by Mariachi Quetzal, a mariachi band from Denton, Texas will add to the Southwestern themed day. The band will serenade patrons from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Quetzal has played at various venues in the Dallas/Ft Worth area such as The Kessler Theater, The Granada Theater, Dan’s Silverleaf, The Murchison Performing Arts Center, and The Meyerson Symphony Center. Mariachi Quetzal has played every year at Hatch Chile Fest since the event started in 2015. Their music is a highlight for event goers.

Free Farmers Market reusable bags will give out to individuals while supplies last. To add to the fun, participating vendors are adding Hatch chiles to their recipies and products. The 2022 Hatch Chile Fest T-shirts will be for sale, and there will also be activities for kiddos. For a full schedule check the Market Square Farmers Market Facebook page.

This event is in its 7th year and has continued to grow every year. Organizers are looking for ways to expand the festival to include other opportunities next year. “You can buy canned green chile but you can’t buy the smell of the fresh chile` roasting, the feel of the charred skin or enjoy the incredible taste of a fresh roasted Hatch Green Chile unless you come to see for yourself.” says Ron Preusse.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, please contact Cheri Bedford at 903-784-9293 or email mainstreet@paristexas.gov ####