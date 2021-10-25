Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris High School Parents receive Helpful Honda Community Appreciation Award

 

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football teamed up with North Texas Honda Dealers to shine a light on influential individuals who are helpful in their local communities.

Last Friday night, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Helpful North Texas Honda Dealers were proud to honor both Stephen and Terri Leigh Walker of Paris High School with the Community Helper Appreciation Award.

As a part of this recognition, both winners received a commemorative football and a special gift compliments of the Helpful Honda Team.

