Football Rescheduled This Week

Friday night’s football has been changed to Thursday (Sep 20) at 7:00 pm.

All other homecoming festivities slated to occur Friday remains the same. Homecoming Queen will be nominated at the pep rally in the gym on Friday.

The parade has been canceled. We are predicted to have a 90% chance of rain on Friday.

Please pass the word, this is going to be some quick moving to get ‘the show on the road.’