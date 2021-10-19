Paris High Student Receives $1,000 Scholarship From Paris Chevrolet And Texoma Chevy Dealers

Pictured with Ashley are her father Darryl McGuire, Kelli McDonald with Paris Chevrolet, and teammates from Ladycat Soccer and Powerlifting.Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers presented Ashley McGuire with a $1,000.00 scholarship for being their A+ Athlete of the Week.

Ashley is a member of the Ladycat soccer team on the field and plays club soccer for FC Dallas. In addition, she is on the Paris Ladycat powerlifting team and has also spent time on the volleyball court. She is an extremely hard worker, highly ambitious, dependable, responsible, and reliable. Ashley sets high goals for herself and works very hard every day to achieve them. All of these characteristics and success on and off the field are why Texoma Chevy Dealers chose Ashley for the A+ Athlete of the Week. Ashley is number fourteen in her class and has a 4.7 GPA. In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and is involved in the student council and Garden Club.