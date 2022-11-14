ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header

Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Kiley Miller, and Aikin Elementary School Principal Kimberly Donnan.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the October GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Alicisa Brooks, Tabatha Cooper, Laura Chesshire, Kiley Miller, Sue Pynes, Officer Adriain Pruitt, Patricia Baroody, and Timmy Harrison.

Pictured left to right: Paris High School Principal Chris Vaughn, Patricia Baroody, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes, and Pay-It-Forward Mathews Auto Group was the sponsor. Kiley Miller and Patricia Baroody each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s®.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     