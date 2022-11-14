Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the October GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Alicisa Brooks, Tabatha Cooper, Laura Chesshire, Kiley Miller, Sue Pynes, Officer Adriain Pruitt, Patricia Baroody, and Timmy Harrison.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes, and Pay-It-Forward Mathews Auto Group was the sponsor. Kiley Miller and Patricia Baroody each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s®.