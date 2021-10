Cross Country Qualifies for Regionals

Both the varsity boys and girls teams qualified for regionals yesterday at the district meet in Pittsburg. The varsity girls placed second as a team, and the varsity boys placed third as a team.

Medalists:

Shamyia Holt (2nd)

Anna Blassingame (6th)

Lorena Alvarez (9th)

Pablo Melguizo (5th)

Adam Hartman (7th)