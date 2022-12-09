Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)

Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.

Just after 5:00 pm Wednesday, officers worked a fraud in the 3200 block of North Main Street that had occurred the night before. The victim was selling an $800 Miniature Boston Terrier male puppy and a $750 female puppy as an agreed package deal of $1,300. The victim reluctantly agreed to accept a check and is now without the puppies and money. Another individual initially wrote to the check for $500, then wrote over it for $1,300 as determined by the victim’s bank.

Thursday morning at 11:25, officers investigated a burglary of a building in the 10-block of Northeast 8th. The suspect had tampered with the back door, reached through a slit, and cut the window screen to unlock the door to gain entry. Inside, items were knocked over and rummaged, but nothing was missing.

James Harold Elrod

Thursday, James Harold Elrod, 54, was walking on the wrong side of the road around midnight in the 200-block of SE 16th. Elrod was identified as homeless and had two outstanding felony warrants with the Red River County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation-Interference with Child Custody and Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance. They placed Elrod in Jail.

Jessica Cheyenne Phillips

On Friday at 3:56 am, officers stopped a female for walking in the 200-block of Southeast 22nd and not the sidewalk. The subject had a black zipper container containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine. They arrested Jessica Cheyenne Phillips, 28, of Clarksville.

The Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and arrested four adults on Thursday (Dec 8).