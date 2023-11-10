Paris Police Report For Friday, November 10

Joshua Okeith Fluellen, Jr.

On Thursday evening at 5:59, a Major Accident involved multiple vehicles. It was in the 1200 block of South West Loop 286 and involved a semi-truck trailer and two passenger vehicles. The occupants of one of the passenger vehicles were critically injured and transported to Paris Regional Health Hospital. They pronounced Emily Echols, 31, after she did not survive her injuries. TxDOT personnel assisted in shutting down east and westbound traffic. The Paris PD Accident Reconstruction Team was on the scene for several hours and continued their investigation. Joshua Okeith Fluellen, Jr., 23, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and charged with Intoxication, Manslaughter with a Vehicle, and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

On Friday morning at 12:03, witnesses reported juveniles were fighting. Officers checked and found that Payton Ryan McFatridge, 18, and another Juvenile were wanted for two counts of Felony Robbery, both second-degree. They reported the robberies on July 4, 2023. The first occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the 100 block NE 27th Street and a couple of hours later in the 2400 block of Bonham Street. Officers booked McFatridge into the Paris Jail and released the Juvenile to his mother.

Paris Police Department responded to 51 Calls for Service, Arrested three adults, and made two Traffic Stops.