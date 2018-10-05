Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 5)

Aaron Lomas Toland | Savannah LaRue Brazile

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3400-block of Fargo after observing that the operator was driving recklessly Thursday morning. The officer estimated the driver was traveling about 80 miles per hour on NE 34th St. The driver, Aaron Lomas Toland, 35, and passenger, Savannah LaRue Brazile, 33, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and were placed under arrest. They are in Lamar County Jail.

William Smith, Jr.

William Smith, Jr., 53, of Foreman, Arkansas, was arrested Wednesday night in the 700-block of E. Polk after he failed to identify himself to officers. During the investigation, officers discovered Smith was a wanted fugitive in Oklahoma for failing to register as a sex offender. The investigation continues as to whether Smith has to register in Texas and more charges may be sought. Smith was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim in the 1300-block of N. Collegiate Dr. Thursday afternoon around 1:40. It was reported that someone had stolen several guns from his residence while he was out of town working. One of the guns was located at a local pawn shop. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Oct 4).