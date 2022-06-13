Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 13)

Last Friday morning at 9:10, officers made contact with a complainant/parent over the telephone reporting that her five-year-old son claimed to have been assaulted by a teacher the previous day. The assault occurred in the 2000-block of FM 79, when a teacher/daycare worker allegedly grabbed the victim by the chin, forced his head back, and grabbed him by his throat. The incident is under investigation.

On Friday morning at 9:13, officers responded to the Lamar County Attorney’s Office in the 100-block of North Main Street about an Identity Theft. The complainant advised that the brother had used his personal information when identifying himself to Law Enforcement Officers regarding four burglaries of motor vehicle cases investigated by Paris Police in October of 2021. As a result, they needed a report to clear the name of one brother and charge the other.

Friday afternoon at 5:05, police worked a disturbance in the 1800-block of West Houston. The victim stated that an argument started when she requested an associate of one of her relatives living there to pack her belongings and leave the residence. The suspect grabbed the victim and choked her with one hand. The incident is under investigation.

On Saturday morning at 3:33, an officer followed up on a traffic stop on May 27 in the 300-block of Graham. The officer has now learned that the subject had falsely identified himself. The department correctly identified the issue by fingerprint identification. However, the person had forged several official court documents and is now facing two counts of Tampering with government documents, Failing to identify as a fugitive, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, pending with the District Attorney’s Office.

Last Saturday, at 8:42 am, Paris Police worked a shotgun left on the property at 1100 NW Loop 286. Store personnel handed the officer a single shotgun round for a 12 gauge shotgun and then went inside the store and returned with a Winchester semi-automatic shotgun. They determined that the weapon’s value was around $300 based on an internet search. Additionally, they had found the gun loaded and lying by a dumpster on the east side of the building. The investigation will continue.

Saturday morning at 9:30, a Paris officer responded to the 300-block of NE 14th about a Burglary of a Habitation. The complainant advised that he entered the house, a rental property he is renovating, and noticed the backdoor open and a broken rear window, which were both secured when he had left the previous day. Someone had removed a breaker panel, and a screwdriver that did not belong to him was in a wall outlet. In other rooms, rolls of PEX tubing, bags of blow-in insulation, miscellaneous tools, the kitchen sink, the faucet, and other valuable items were also missing. Police lifted prints from the scene, and the case is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon at 3:59, police worked a Motor Vehicle Burglary in the 200-block of Sycamore Stree. The victim advised that sometime during the night, someone had entered his unlocked Black Dodge Ram Truck, and a Metro Arms Corp 1911 Semi-Auto Pistol, ammunition, and a leather holster was missing. The case is under investigation.

On Sunday at 6:16 am, police worked a vehicle theft in the 2800-block of Bonham. The victim advised that someone had taken his 2011 black Ford Fusion from the 800-block of Campbell Street from his child’s mother’s residence. They had left the keys in the ignition.

Sunday morning at 11:02, Paris Police responded to a disturbance at 827 S. Main. The caller stated that a black male had busted out the window of a truck, and the victim was chasing him west on W. Washington. Dispatch advised that the suspect was gone and the victim was back at the location. The officer contacted the victim, who reported that he heard a beating on his door and opened it to an unknown heavy-set black male with no shirt on and multi-colored hair. The suspect accused the victim of messing with his girl. The victim said the suspect started hitting him in the head and continued assaulting him inside the residence while making comments. The suspect stopped the assault, went back outside, picked up something, threw it through the victim’s back vehicle window, and then left running. The victim complained of head pain and that he had a broken nose. The incident is under investigation.

From June 10 through June 12, 2022, the Paris Police Department responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 12 adult persons.