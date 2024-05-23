Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 23

Wednesday morning at 6:37, a Paris Officer patrolled the 1000 block of Lamar Avenue and observed Daniel Villegas, 29, walking on the sidewalk. Knowing Villegas had an outstanding warrant, the officer took him into custody and booked him into the Paris Jail for Felony Judgment NISI-Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At 7:47 am Wednesday, a victim reported a theft in the 3200 block of North Main Street that had occurred the previous night. A male subject had walked into the store, selected two Universal Satellite Antennas, and then proceeded to the register and returned the items for $151.98 cash. The employee received a message from the manager stating that the same subject had committed the same style of theft at their stores in other regions, using the same fake receipt. A Wilson CB Radio is also on the fake receipt. The CB Radio is stored behind the register, making that a difficult return for cash. Police will seek a felony warrant of Theft of Property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

The owner reported a motor vehicle burglary Wednesday morning at 9:16. It occurred in the 2800 block of Lewis Lane. A subject had stolen a $400 nail gun from the bed of a pickup and left the scene driving a black Nissan. The information led a Paris Officer to 2300 North Main Street, where he observed the nail gun in the seat of the Nissan. Eric Dowdy, 45, admitted to stealing the nail gun, and the officer arrested him. Dowdy has five convictions of Burglary from a Motor Vehicle on his criminal history and was booked for Burglary of a Vehicle with two or more Convictions-State Jail Felony. They returned the nail gun to its owner.

Wednesday at 10:23 am, an 81-year-old driver pulled into a parking space in Tejas Plaza in the 2700 block of East Price Street. He missed the brake, hit the accelerator, and collided with the building. No injuries were reported. Damage was observed to the front of the vehicle and to the outside brick building. Inside the building, the wall was pushed in and the drywall was cracked.

On Wednesday morning at 10:29, Paris Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bonham Street to serve a warrant on, Matthew Henry Raper, 36. Raper was standing outside of the residence and was taken into custody for Felony Judgment NISI-Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked into the Paris Jail.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Paris Police Department responded to 77 Calls for Service, arrested five adults, and initiated seven Traffic Stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer