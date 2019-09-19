Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 19)

Kurtis Dunigan

Paris Police Officers worked a security check in the 500-block of Tudor Street and found Kurtis Dunigan intoxicated. Dunigan had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and taken to jail. One order was out of Denton County for Tampering with Governmental Records with Intent to Make Genuine. The other was for Parole Violation.



Larry Johnson

Officers arrested Larry Johnson in the 1000-block of S. Collegiate on two outstanding and placed in jail. The orders were for Abandoning/Endangering a Child/ criminal Intent, and speeding.



Mark Parson

Paris Police Officers made contact with Steven Mark Parson who was wanted for an outstanding Federal Warrant for Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Parsons was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Camilla Perry

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900-block of Lamar Avenue and arrested a passenger identified as Camilla Perry. Perry had an outstanding warrant and they transported her to jail. The order was a Judgment NISI.



Matthew Smith

Paris Police Officers made contact with Matthew Smith in the 1800-block of Lamar Avenue. Smith had an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation out of Lamar County, and they transported him to jail.

Police responded to the 1800-block of Jackson Court in regards to a disturbance. Officers observed Ashley Stalnaker assault another person at the residence. They attempted to place Stalnaker under arrest, but he resisted, and they had to restrain him. Stalnaker also had an outstanding warrant out of this department for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Officers transported him to jail at the Paris Police Department. At the police station, Stalnaker began fighting with and assaulted one Officer. He was finally secured and placed in a jail cell. They charged Stalnaker with Assault of a Public Servant. Due to being uncooperative, a photo is not available at this time.

Paris Police responded to 127 calls for service and arrested ten people in the last 24 hour period.