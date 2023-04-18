Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 18)

James Casey

Monday night at approximately 11:00, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Graham for an equipment violation. The driver, James Casey, admitted to having marijuana in his car. Officers found drug paraphernalia and a bag containing marijuana. Additionally, officers noticed Casey standing on a clear baggie containing methamphetamine, trying to conceal it with his foot. They arrested Casey for possessing a Controlled Substance and placed him in Lamar County Jail.

Kentavious Espinoza

Monday around noon, an officer responded to the Adult Probation Office, where they arrested Kentavious Espinoza on a warrant for a Motion to Revoke Probation on a Felony Charge of Forgery based on an incident from December 2022.

Ricky Joe Russell

At 1:00 Monday afternoon, officers arrested Ricky Joe Russell in the 200-block of 12th NE. They charged Russell with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Terri Yates

Officers responded to the 500-block of Bonham St Monday evening around 7:00 about a 911 violation. The suspect, Terri Yates, had called 911 five times without an emergency to report. Yates was found to be intoxicated and attempted to fight with neighbors. Yates used profane language toward neighbors, and officers arrested her for Disorderly Conduct. During handcuffing, Yates struck the officer in the throat, adding Assault on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.