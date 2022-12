Paris Police responded to a business burglary Monday morning at 8:06 in the 1700 block of Clarksville St. Someone had entered the building through the back door and had taken two guns, cash, and a security system.

An owner in the ten block of Drive-In Ave. reported that someone had cut off locks on three storage units. The owner was still determining if anything was missing.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Dec 12).