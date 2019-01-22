Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 22)

Anthony William Murillo

Paris Police arrested Anthony William Murillo, 28, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Lamar after he allegedly swung a machete at a victim stating that he was going to kill him. Murillo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked a fraud in the 100-block of NE 11th. Reportedly, the victim had responded to an ad on a social media site for a house rental. The victim sent money for a deposit and then learned that the person that the money was sent to was not the owner of the residence.

Gerald Wayne Fuller

Paris Police arrested Gerald Wayne Fuller, 49, of Paris, after he passed out in the 1700-block of N. Main. Fuller had been smoking synthetic marijuana and had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Demondre Deshawn Lockett

Officers ran the plate on a swerving vehicle on SE 3rd and found that the owner had reported it stolen to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested the driver Demondre Deshawn Lockett, 17, of Paris, for no driver’s license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also gave a false name.

Paris Police found a vehicle reported stolen blocking the roadway at the intersection of NE 17th and Belmont St.

Gerry Don Dillard

Officers stopped Gerry Don Dillard, 58, of Paris, for a traffic violation and discovered he had an outstanding felony theft warrant for his arrest.

Officers made contact with owners of vehicles that were parked illegally in the 500-block of Campbell. They noticed a person in a gray Dodge rolling a cigar with marijuana. The subject fled and then crashed in the 500-block of Provine. He had fled the scene before police arrived.

Someone attempted burglary in the 2100-block of E. Cherry by turning the power to the apartment off at the breaker switch to gain entry into the residence through a bathroom window. The victim stated that she had left the house after the earlier reported incident and upon her return, found that someone had come through the window and taken all of her clothes and personal hygiene items.

Paula Kay Larkin

Paula Kay Larkin, 48, of Paris, was arrested after a disturbance in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286. Officers charged Larkin for spitting on a public servant.

Paris Police observed Tozz Pierre Bracey, 21, of Paris, and realized he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Bracey was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana fewer than two ounces, and a traffic violation.

Kevin Wayne Justice

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of SE 13th for failing to give a signal of intent to turn. The driver, Kevin Wayne Justice, 40, of Lamar County, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Lee Cole

Officers worked a disturbance in at George Wright Homes and located Zachary Lee Cole, 22, hiding in a closet. He was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He also had outstanding municipal court traffic warrants.

Paris Police responded to 319 calls for service and arrested 37 people during the past holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (Jan 21).