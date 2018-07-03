Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 3)

Five weapons were reported stolen to the Paris Police Monday morning. Paris Police worked a burglary in the 4200-block of Castlegate. An unknown person took a handgun from a vehicle.

The owner of another handgun reported it missing from their vehicle in the 400-block of Johnson Woods Dr. An unknown suspect took a .40-caliber and jewelry.

Another person reported that an unknown suspect had taken two rifles from their truck. That occurred in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave.

An unknown person took a woman’s purse in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. The bag contained a .380-caliber handgun.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 2000-block of Bonham. An unknown person passed a counterfeit $100 bill during a business transaction. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

A person reported to the Police Department that they had possibly been sexually assaulted.

Paris Police responded to 121 calls for service and arrested two people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jul 3).