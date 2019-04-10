Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 10)

Kenyon Kareem Abdul Bell

Paris Police stopped a vehicle Tuesday morning at 10:04 in the 2400-block of Lamar for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver could not produce any identification and gave the officer a false name. The driver later admitted to being Kenyon Kareem Abdul Bell, 37. Bell had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas

County for sex offender registration violation. Officers also found Bell in possession of marijuana. A search warrant was later executed on Bell’s residence and officers located approximately two ounces of cocaine, 8.5 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a pistol. He was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana of more than five pounds, and possession of a controlled substance. Bell admitted to officers that he knowingly did not register as a sex offender in Paris and was also charged with another sex

offender registration violation. Bell is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1300-block of W. Austin St. Tuesday morning at 8:15. Reportedly, the house is under renovation, and someone had crawled through a window to gain access and had stolen tools and doors. The incident under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of NE 6th Tuesday morning at 9:51. Two sisters that are living together were not getting along and started fighting. During the altercation, one cut the other with a piece of glass. The injured sister reported that sometime around 5:00 pm on Monday. She was walking down the street, and a vehicle pulled up next to her that was occupied by a male and a female. The male gave her a message to relay to her sister and the female pointed a pistol at her. The incidents are being investigated.

Paris Police responded to 107 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Apr 9).