Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 17)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at 6:01 Tuesday evening in the 300-block of NE 12th St. Someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues.

Carolina Isabel Hernandez

Paris Police responded to a theft Tuesday evening at 6:37 and met with the victim in the 2700-block of Lamar Ave. The victim reported that a male in the gym across the street had stolen her cell phone and social security card. After saying she would assault the suspect with a knife, she went toward the gym. Officers followed her to the gym and observed the victim chasing the suspect through the gym with a knife. The assaulted victim reported that the assailant, Carolina Isabel Hernandez, 18, of Paris, had attacked him with a metal bar. Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail. The theft is still under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested four persons on Tuesday (Aug 17).