Paris Police Report For Wednesday, February 21

Wesley Phillips

Tuesday, officers contacted John Wesley Phillips, 43, in the 3700 block of Lamar, where he was urinating in public and acting aggressively. They discovered Phillips was severely intoxicated. He claimed to be homeless and said that he was “Taking a shower” next to the dumpster. Due to his condition, officers arrested him to protect himself and others.

Damarius Santez Washington

At 9:54 pm Tuesday, an officer made contact with Damarius Santez Washington, 35, who was walking in a traffic lane. Washington advised the officer that he had marijuana in his pocket. They also found methamphetamine. Washington was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The department received a report on Tuesday that an individual had been shooting at the Maxey Rifle Range at 557 CR 32500. The victim left his handgun, a Staccato 9mm, on a table at the range and left. Returning to retrieve the gun, he discovered it was gone. Police entered the weapon, valued at approximately $6,000, as stolen.

An officer took a report Monday of a stolen firearm in the 3400 block of W. Houston. The owner suspects an individual has lived in the residence for several months and recently moved out. They located the firearm in an area that would not have been chanced upon by a stranger, which further points to the known suspect.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Tuesday, February 20.

Captain John T. Bull