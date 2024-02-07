Taylor Swift Wants It To Stop

Taylor Swift is possibly days away from a trans-Pacific Super Bowl journey. She also wants a college student to stop tracking the movements of her jet fleet. University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who has developed social media accounts that follow various jets belonging to the world’s rich and famous, said the superstar’s attorneys have sent him a cease-and-desist letter on behalf of the pop icon. The 14-time Grammy winner lives her “life in constant fear for her safety.” She says that Sweeney’s actions are “reckless,” according to a copy of the December 22 letter from Swift’s lawyers provided by the college student.