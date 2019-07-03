Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 3)

Lamesa Menyett Sims

Paris Police arrested Lamesa Menyett Sims, 40, of Dallas, at a residence in the 600-block of E. Price Tuesday morning at 7:28. Sims had outstanding felony warrants out of Dallas County charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. She also had two warrants out of Lamar County charging her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Sims was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

During a covert operation by the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Taskforce, Billy Dean Caldwell, 64, of Sumner, Texas, was arrested and charged with theft of more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 when he was found in possession of the stolen property. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a robbery call at 10:54 Tuesday night that had occurred in the 700-block of SE 19th St. It was reported that one known black male and two unknown black males had assaulted a 45-year-old victim and had stolen money from him. The victim was not seriously injured and did not seek medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Jul 2).