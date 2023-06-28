Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 28)

Early Tuesday morning, Paris Officers arrived at the 400-block of SW 18th Street because of a shooting. The caller stated that he had shot his brother and believed he was dead. Officers set up outside the residence and ordered the residents to come out. One male subject came outside and advised that there was no shooting. The male stated that this is the third time that Officers have responded to his house for something similar and believes that someone has hacked his brother’s Xbox and has been “swatting” them. Police are investigating an offense of False Alarm or Reported Emergency.

At 7:33 Tuesday morning, police received a report of a burglary in progress in the 2300 block of NE Loop 286. Arriving officers cleared the building and found no one inside. Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored vehicle backing up to the front of the business. They observed a white male entering and tearing the top lock off the front door. The male enters, wearing gloves and having his hoodie up to conceal his face. The business has reported over $25,000 in sporting equipment missing, including Demarini and Louis Slugger baseball bats and Wilson baseball gloves. The incident is under investigation.

Darius Montrell Lawson

Detectives followed leads to recover a wallet reported stolen last Friday, Jun 23, around 3:30 pm from the 2400 block of North Main. During a mobile veterinary service event, police executed a search warrant at 1300 NE 6th Street and arrested Darius Montrell Lawson, 28, of Paris. Police booked him on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges totaling 15, including warrants from Red River County. Officers recovered Contraband of MDMA, THC wax, Hydrocodone, Marijuana, Promethazine/Codeine, and assorted Drug Paraphernalia; two confirmed stolen firearms and other items. The detectives did an outstanding job.

Devnica Ivy Sugg

At noon Tuesday, officers attempted to contact Devonica Ivy Sugg, 29, of Paris, at her 800-block of West Austin residence to serve a warrant on her. Sugg answered the door, refused to step outside, and closed the door. A male opened the door, and officers located Sugg hiding in a closet under a blanket. They took her into custody on a Lamar County Felony Warrant-Probation Violation-Assault Family House Member Impede Breath-Motion to Revoke and on-view Evading Arrest.

Daniel Mason Maye

On Tuesday afternoon at 4:39, officers responded to the 900-block of SE 5th, where a male was ranting and raving in the middle of the street with a knife. They found homeless Daniel Mason Maye, 33, crouched in the street, grasping a knife. Maye threw the knife in a safe direction and stated that he was using the knife to scrape “lesions” off his skin. Maye was arrested and booked for Public Intoxication and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance for possessing a small baggie of meth in the right pocket.

Gregory Gene Mallory

Tuesday night at 11:27, officers worked a security check at a Convenience Store in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. They contacted Gregory Gene Mallory, 70, of Paris, who had active warrants. Officers booked Mallory for a Felony Parole Violation Warrant-Deliver Cocaine X3 Failure to Appear and two Paris Municipal Court Class C Warrants.

Just before 3:00 am Wednesday, officers investigated a Security Check call for service in the 200-block of NE 29th. They caught juveniles stealing items from a store that included two firearms, a tan Sig Sauer and a black Beretta BU9 Nano found in a trash can. The Beretta returned “clear,” and the Sig Sauer returned “stolen” out of Paris Police Department. The investigation continues.

The Paris Police Department responded to 85 Calls for Service, arrested nine adults, and made seven traffic stops.