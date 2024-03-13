Wednesday’s Sports

Photo-Leighton Chamblee Southland Conference Tournament championship game, first time in school history.

NFL

On Tuesday, star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter agreed to a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, with $48 million guaranteed. The agreement has a maximum value of $51 million.

NBA

Tuesday

Pacers (37-29) 121 – Thunder (45-20) 111

Rockets (30-35) 103 – Spurs (14-52) 101

Wednesday

Cavaliers (41-24) at New Orleans Pelicans (39-25) at 7:00 pm

Warriors (34-30) at Dallas Mavericks (37-28) at 7:30 pm

They cleared Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to resume on-court workouts after he sprained his ankle last week. Curry will start his workouts in the Bay Area before rejoining the team for group practice in Los Angeles on Friday, the Warriors said in a news release Tuesday. The Warriors play the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

NHL

Tuesday

Panthers (45-17-4) 4 – Stars (40-18-9) 3

Saturday

Kings (33-20-11) at Dallas Stars (40-18-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 5 Texas (30-4 14-4) 70 – Iowa State (20-11 12-6) 53

Wednesday

A&M-Commerce (15-15) vs. Lamar (23-5) at Lake Charles Wednesday 11:00 am

Texas A&M-Commerce women’s basketball team continues its time in Lake Charles on Wednesday morning, playing Lamar for a chance to head to the Southland Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in school history. The Lions are the fifth seed in the conference tournament, while the Cardinals are the top seed.

SOFTBALL

Seven home runs from the Sam Houston Bearkats were the difference in Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team at the Bearkat Softball Complex via scores of 8-2 and 3-0, respectively.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Atlanta 5 – Redwater 4

Blue Ridge 19 – Leonard 5

DeKalb 20 – Paul Pewitt 1

Hallsville 9 – Texas High 1

Harleton 10 – Harts Bluff 5

Hawkins 15 – Union Grove 0

Jefferson 23 – Waskom 0

Longview 19 – Tyler Lions 2

Mineola 19 – Chapel Hill MP 3

Mt Pleasant 18 – Marshall 1

North Hopkins 14 – Cooper 8

Ore City 21 – New Summerfield 11

No. 23 Queen City 3 – Hooks 0

No. 20 Rains 12 – Commerce 0

Tom Bean 5 – Dodd City 2

Wolfe City 14 – Cumby 13

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 10 – North Hopkins 0

Como-Pickton 24 – Fruitvale 1

Cooper 17 – Campbell 0

DeKalb 9 – Paul Pewitt 6

Harmony 5 – New Diana 1

Jefferson 9 – Waskom 4

Liberty-Eylau 12 – Sulphur Springs 0

No. 15 Mt Pleasant 6 – Marshall 0

North Lamar 19 – Pittsburg 8

Pleasant Grove 13 – Paris 0

Redwater 16 – Atlanta 9

Sam Rayburn 3 – Wolfe City 0

No. 13 Whitehouse 10 – Pine Tree 0

Winnsboro 21 – Winona 0