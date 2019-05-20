Paris Regional Medical Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary of LifePoint Health With Donation to United Way  

Contribution supports hospital’s mission of Making Communities Healthier®

Paris, TX – (May 20th, 2019) – This month, Paris Regional Medical Center is celebrating the 20th anniversary of LifePoint Health, the health system of which it is a part, with a donation to United Way of Lamar County. This donation is part of a national anniversary celebration in which LifePoint has contributed $2,000 to causes in each of the 89 communities it serves nationwide. United Way of Lamar County was chosen by the hospital team in Paris because it reflects LifePoint’s and Paris Regional’s mission of Making Communities Healthier®.

“We are delighted to celebrate LifePoint Health’s 20th anniversary in our community with a donation to United Way of Lamar County” said Steve Hyde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PRMC. “LifePoint was founded on the idea that everyone deserves quality healthcare close to home and that strong hospitals create strong communities. We are proud to be part of the LifePoint family and excited to continue our legacy of high quality, community-based care in the Red River Valley for years to come.”

LifePoint was founded in May 1999 as LifePoint Hospitals with 23 community hospitals in nine states. The company changed its name to LifePoint Health in 2015 as a reflection of its evolution from a hospital operator to a healthcare leader providing a range of services across the communities it serves. Today, LifePoint has 89 hospital campuses, 45+ post-acute service providers and facilities and 50+ outpatient facilities across 30 states. It has nearly 60,000 dedicated employees from coast to coast, including more than 3,000 employed providers and more than 8,600 affiliated providers.

“LifePoint is dedicated to creating places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work,” said David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health. “We are thrilled to be celebrating a 20-year legacy of Making Communities Healthier with our employees, physicians, board members and volunteers across the nation. We are proud of how far we have come in the last two decades and are excited to continue to collaborate with the talented team at Paris Regional Medical Center to advance our mission in the years ahead.”

For more information about PRMC, visit parisregionalmedical.com For more information about LifePoint Health, visit: www.lifepointhealth.net.