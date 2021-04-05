Paris Shootings Leave One Dead, One Critical, One Behind Bars (Update)

Friday night at 9:21, Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 2900-block of NW 19th St. When officers arrived, they found two people shot lying near an ATV. The suspect exited a residence a few minutes later and gave himself up peacefully. Paris Police arrested Patrick Earl O’Neal, Jr., 38. One victim, Antwains Deyone Massey, 42, of Blossom, was later pronounced deceased, and the second victim, John Jubal Burton, 49, of Paris, was in critical condition. Officers charged O’Neal with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in Lamar County Jail.