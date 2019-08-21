Paris Sports 08.21.19

By Greg Higgins

Last night in volleyball Prairiland defeated Whitewright in straight sets 25–15, 25–8, 25–13

It was Paris High over Chapel Hill 25–13, 25–9, 25–16

North Lamar swept Texas High 25–15, 25–21, 25–20.

Chisum defeats Hooks in four games. 18–25, 25–22, 25–22, 25–19

Detroit beat Red Water in 5 games 18–25, 26–24, 21–25, 25–20, 15–6

Queen City defeats Rivercrest in 3 sets.

The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year, $64-million contract extension with $35.5 million in guaranteed money.

Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper said he’s battling with plantar fasciitis and will not play in the preseason. Cooper said he hopes to be back at practice later this week.

Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Tyler Phillips, along with rehabbers Edinson Volquez and Luke Farrell, joined forces to toss a four-hit shutout in a 5–0 win over Springfield Tuesday night. After Volquez opened with a perfect inning, Phillips dealt six scoreless. Farrell tossed the final two innings to seal the victory.

The Riders broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning, capped by a two-run homer from Leody Taveras.

And the Rangers fell 5–1 in game one of the double header with the Angels on Tuesday. In the night cap Texas led 2–1 heading to the ninth when Brian Goodwin tied the game on a solo homerun. For the second straight night the game went 11 innings.

They will finish their series tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:05.