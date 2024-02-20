Paris Steak Wars Coming April 4 – 6

Paris, Texas – Paris Steak Wars, the sizzling annual steak cook-off competition, proudly announces that it has raised over $87,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Texas in the last three years. This community event, organized by Iron Communities, has become a cherished tradition, bringing together steak enthusiasts, families, and supporters to benefit a noble cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Texas, has been the sole beneficiary of Paris Steak Wars since its inception. Last year, thanks to the overwhelming support and funding provided by Iron Communities, the Boys and Girls Club was able to acquire a much-needed new van for its center, enhancing transportation services for the youth it serves.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Iron Communities and all the participants, sponsors, and attendees who have contributed to the success of Paris Steak Wars,” said Erin Lewis, interim CEO and Board Vice President of the Boys and Girls Club. “Their generosity has enabled us to significantly impact the lives of the children and families served by the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Texas.”

Paris Steak Wars will return in 2024 for another sizzling showdown on April 5-6 at the Love Civic Center. The event promises to be bigger and better, with an anticipated attendance of over 10,000 people. Attendees can look forward to prime steaks, appetizers, vendors, live music and more.

“We invite teams, sponsors and steak lovers to join us for a weekend of fun for a great cause,” said Kris Estep, President of Iron Communities. “Together, we can make a big difference in the future of our community by investing in young people.”

For more information, visit parissteakwars.com