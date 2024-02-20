Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header

NTCC Rodeo Fundraiser

NTCC Alumni Dinner & Fundraiser

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team will host the 3rd Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, at The Pavilion at the Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center on the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds.

The evening will start at 5:30 pm with a Social Hour. Texas Road House will be catering the event, with the meal beginning at 6:30 pm and then a live auction and Calcutta Auction following the meal. Entertainment will be live music by Monty Tipps, and the dance floor will be open.

Live Auction items include Axis Deer Hunt, a rifle, a custom cooler with leather, Smarty Roping Equipment, Best Ever Pad and Goodie Bag, and a toy Aussie puppy, along with many more options. Priefert’s has once again added to the auction with Two Gold Buckle Tickets to Round 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, which includes a two-night stay at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

There will also be a silent auction as well. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available, costing $50 each. Advance purchase of tickets may be done by team members or by contacting Coach Justin Hampton at 903-434-8274 or 559-908-6406.

In addition to the dinner and auction on Saturday night, Friday, March 1, we will have an Alumni Team Roping Event at the NTCC Arena. Anyone interested in the NTCC Rodeo program or just a Fan of Rodeo and the Western way of life is welcome to attend. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved