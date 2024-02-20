NTCC Rodeo Fundraiser

NTCC Alumni Dinner & Fundraiser

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team will host the 3rd Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, at The Pavilion at the Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center on the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds.

The evening will start at 5:30 pm with a Social Hour. Texas Road House will be catering the event, with the meal beginning at 6:30 pm and then a live auction and Calcutta Auction following the meal. Entertainment will be live music by Monty Tipps, and the dance floor will be open.

Live Auction items include Axis Deer Hunt, a rifle, a custom cooler with leather, Smarty Roping Equipment, Best Ever Pad and Goodie Bag, and a toy Aussie puppy, along with many more options. Priefert’s has once again added to the auction with Two Gold Buckle Tickets to Round 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, which includes a two-night stay at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

There will also be a silent auction as well. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available, costing $50 each. Advance purchase of tickets may be done by team members or by contacting Coach Justin Hampton at 903-434-8274 or 559-908-6406.

In addition to the dinner and auction on Saturday night, Friday, March 1, we will have an Alumni Team Roping Event at the NTCC Arena. Anyone interested in the NTCC Rodeo program or just a Fan of Rodeo and the Western way of life is welcome to attend.