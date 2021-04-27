Paris Steak Wars Nets Boys And Girls Club More Than $15k

Twenty different teams from throughout the area participated in the first-ever “Paris Steak Wars,” and the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley was the big winner. In partnership with South Main Iron, the organizers, Iron Communities, presented a check for $15,583 to the club. More than 2,000 people from throughout the area attended the event. First place in the cook-off, and a $1,000, went to TableLeaf of Sulphur Springs. Second place was Paris EMS, and third place was Marcus and the Missteaks of Paris. East Texas Broadcasting was a co-sponsor of the event.

