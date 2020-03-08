Paris Wildcat – Sports

Regional Boys Powerlifting Team
The Paris boys competed at the 4A Regional Powerlifting Meet at Henderson on Thursday, taking 2nd Place. We have four guys moving on to the State Meet in Abilene on March 27-28.
123 Class
Jakovi Dabbs – 2nd Place 990lbs Outstanding Deadlift Award for Lightweight Divisions(415lbs) STATE QUALIFIER
148 Class
GiTaeus Young – 2nd Place 1140lbs STATE QUALIFIER
165 Class
Reggie Ellis – 11th Place 995lbs
181 Class
Keshawn Wallace – 2nd Place 1310lbs STATE QUALIFIER
198 Class
Jailen Franklin – 9th Place 1195lbs
220 Class
Trent Tennon – 10th Place 1125lbs
Chandler Sikes – 11th Place 1055lbs
242 Class
Dangerfield – 2nd Place 1470lbs STATE QUALIFIER
275 Class
Satchel Swain – 5th Place (600lbs Squat) 1420lbs
SHW Class
Devin Moten – 10th Place 1365lbs
Matt Green M.S., SCCC, CSCS, USAW
Strength and Conditioning Coordinator/Head Powerlifting Coach
Paris High School
Paris, Texas