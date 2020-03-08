" /> Paris Wildcat – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Wildcat – Sports

3 hours ago

 

Regional Boys Powerlifting Team

The Paris boys competed at the 4A Regional Powerlifting Meet at Henderson on Thursday, taking 2nd Place. We have four guys moving on to the State Meet in Abilene on March 27-28.

123 Class 

Jakovi Dabbs – 2nd Place 990lbs Outstanding Deadlift Award for Lightweight Divisions(415lbs) STATE QUALIFIER

148 Class

GiTaeus Young – 2nd Place 1140lbs STATE QUALIFIER

165 Class

Reggie Ellis – 11th Place 995lbs 

181 Class 

Keshawn Wallace – 2nd Place 1310lbs STATE QUALIFIER

198 Class

Jailen Franklin – 9th Place 1195lbs 

220 Class

Trent Tennon – 10th Place 1125lbs

Chandler Sikes – 11th Place 1055lbs

242 Class

Dangerfield – 2nd Place 1470lbs STATE QUALIFIER

275 Class 

Satchel Swain – 5th Place (600lbs Squat) 1420lbs 

SHW Class

Devin Moten – 10th Place 1365lbs 

Matt Green M.S., SCCC, CSCS, USAW

Strength and Conditioning Coordinator/Head Powerlifting Coach

Paris High School

Paris, Texas 

 

