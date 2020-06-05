Peace Parade Planned For Mt Pleasant

There is a Peace Parade planed by a few in the community who see a need during these desperate unprecedented times. We will begin lining up at the Civic Center Saturday (Jun 6) at 10:30, and the vehicle parade will start at 11:00. We are accepting donations of cases of water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items, and cash to be donated to the Mt Pleasant Police Department, and the money is for non-perishables donated to Titus County Cares.

There will be a trailer at the Civic Center for donations Saturday, and a table at the Bell Tower donations. We have chosen the color blue as our theme as it represents Peace and Unity. We ask that everyone in attendance remain in their vehicles throughout the event to maintain social distancing rules to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Once the parade reaches the Bell Tower, we ask that everyone disburse as there will be no gathering.

The City and the Mt Pleasant Police Department is aware of the event.

Donna Stanley

903-563-6737