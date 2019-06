The 2019 UIL Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest was held June 1 – 3 in Pflugerville, TX, and Paris High School students earned four “Good” ratings, four “Excellent” ratings, and two “Superior” ratings.

Seniors Nick Leija II, Rhea Tabora, Brian Wright, and junior, Hailey Woolsey, earned silver medals. Juniors Rowan Burns and Jared Posey earned gold medals.

The students were under the direction of PHS choir director Jan Blize and accompanist Dottie Billman.