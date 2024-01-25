PHS Students Shine Big At The Fort Worth Ag Mechanics Show

Davion Cooper and Colt Ashby recently made their mark in the Fort Worth Ag Mechanics Show by winning third place with their innovative cellular-triggered hog trap. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) Ag Mechanics show is an annual competition held in Fort Worth that brings together students from 4-H and FFA from across the state to showcase their projects. Participants must build a project under one of five categories: Agricultural Machinery & Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Outdoor Recreational & Convenience, Wildlife Equipment, and Trailers Farm & Ranch Restoration.

In the trap and capture device class, they entered their cellular triggered hog trap gate in the Wildlife Equipment division. After receiving a blue ribbon, they were put in the running to be placed in their class, which led to third place.

As a result of their hard work and dedication, the boys received several prizes, including a welding hood, gloves, grinding disks, welding rods, and other consumable shop items. These items are all essential for anyone interested in welding or metalworking and will undoubtedly be useful for the boys.

“I am very proud of these two young men,” expressed agriculture mechanics instructor Russell Gibbs. “They worked hard in the shop all year getting things ready for this project and all projects we have worked on. I’m thrilled that all of their hard work paid off. I’m ready to see what they can create next and in the future.”