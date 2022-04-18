PJC Board of Regents Move Forward With ADA renovation

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents considered competitive sealed proposals for the faculty housing and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restroom renovation project. Bids were received from two companies. After discussion, the regents voted to separate the housing from the ADA renovation and reach out to the two companies to check their willingness to revise the scope of work to include only the ADA project. Renovations to make the bathrooms ADA compliant must be completed by next summer. Entire buildings will need to be shut down, so the work must be done this summer to cause as little disruption as possible. At a special called meeting , the regents voted to proceed with Construction Zone to do the ADA renovations. “They’ve done quite a bit of college and public school work and their financial statements were strong,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President.

In other business during the March meeting, the Regents:

• Received a financial report showing positive cash flow and investments totaling $31,030,574.

• Selected the competitive sealed proposal construction method for HVAC replacement in the Administration Building and air handler replacement in the Workforce Training Center.

• Approved the Aramark annual contract with a 6.8 percent increase.

• Accepted an increase of $200 in Room and Board rates for 2022-2023.

• Approved changes to non-refundable course fees for the 2022-2023 year. The majority relate to health occupation programs and reflect changes to HESI testing fees and lab packet costs.

• Authorized continuation of local charitable giving through the United Way by opting out of the State Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign. This ensures that local donations are spent locally.

• Received a report from regents Ginna Bowman and Louise Taylor on the recent Board of Trustees Institute. They brought back statistics showing that the highest earning associate degree categories were health occupations, engineering, and business management.

• Heard the President’s Report on an increase in the second flex term head count which was up 45 percent and contact hours up 34 percent from a year ago.

• Approved faculty contract extensions as recommended by the Administration, accepted employment of SBDC Business Advisor Martin Orrostieta effective April 1 and the resignation of Educational Talent Search Advisor Sara Pierce effective April 8.