PJC Board Of Regents Receives Student Achievement Update

On Nov 22, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2020-2021 report on 2021-2030 Student Achievement Targets at their monthly meeting.

“We’ve done well without targets,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “These are the same achievement targets that we’ve had for the last ten years. We’ve increased our percentages as an expectation, so we continue improving.”

In other business, the Regents:

• Approved an additional transfer of $2.5 million from the General Operating Fund to the Renewals and Replacement Fund as of Aug 31.

• Cast all of PJC’s votes at the Lamar County Appraisal District for nominee Ed McCraw.

• Approved the 2022-2023 Academic Calendar with the Fall 2022 semester starting Aug 29 and ending with Commencement on Dec 16. The Spring 2023 semester will begin on Jan 17 and end on May 12. Spring Break 2023 will be March 13-17.

• Approved a change to the associate degree nursing curriculum initially brought before the board of regents last year. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved the curriculum. They will implement it in Fall 2022. In working with consultants, they found that the current proposed curriculum would align with a statewide developed curriculum for RNs. It begins in the Fall 2022 semester.

• Accepted the reassignment of Gabriela Reyes as Student Success Coach/Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC – Greenville Center; the employment of Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Deborah Elmore, Adult Education Career Navigator Mike Minihan, and Student Recruiter/Academic Advisor Alford Echols III; and the retirement of Small Business Development Center Counselor James Struwe.