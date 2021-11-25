Daingerfield Suspect Arrested For Murder

Tyrek Caucasea Neal

Officials in Jefferson Wednesday arrested Tyrek Caucasea Neal, 23, of Daingerfield, with the murder of Makayla Goodson, 21. Allegedly, Neal shot Makayla numerous times at her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5.

Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said many hours have gone into the murder investigation, with numerous departments lending a hand.

“This has been a cooperative effort between the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, the Jefferson Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsburg Police Department, Texas game wardens, and the Texas Highway Patrol,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

Neal was booked into the Marion County Jail after his arrest Wednesday afternoon, and Camp County Deputies transported him to the Camp County Jail.

Sheriff Cortelyou says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact his office at 903-856-6651.