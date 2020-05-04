PJC Graduation Information

PJC to hold virtual graduation May 22

Paris Junior College will recognize graduates in a virtual commencement ceremony on May 22, 2020. The college offers students curbside pickup of their caps and gowns. Students need to submit a photo that goes into a video of the graduation ceremony.

Caps and gowns are pre-ordered in a range of heights and sizes, and students will keep them after the ceremony. PJC is pleased to provide the academic apparel at no cost to the student. Caps and gowns distribution has the following schedule.

If this schedule is not convenient for you, please designate someone else to pick up your regalia on your behalf.

PJC – Sulphur Springs Center, 1137 Loop 301 East, Sulphur Springs, TX

May 6, 7 a.m. to noon

May 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PJC – Greenville Center, 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway, Greenville, TX

May 6, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

May 7, 7 a.m. – noon

Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX

May 12, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

May 13, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

During the ceremony, they will show the photos of graduates with each name displayed. Those wishing to have their photograph appear as part of the service must submit them by May 15 to 2020grad@parisjc.edu <mailto:2020grad@parisjc.edu>.

Students should take a photo wearing their cap and gown. Suggested attire for men includes a light-colored shirt and tie and dark slacks and for women includes dresses or dark-colored slacks.

Find more information at www.parisjc.edu/graduation <http://www.parisjc.edu/graduation>.