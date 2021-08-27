PJC Prepares for Aug. 30 Fall Semester Start

Paris Junior College has seen a lot of activity as the campus prepares for the fall semester starting Monday, August 30.

To keep students as safe as possible from the COVID-19 pandemic, a free Vaccination Clinic will be held on that first day of class at the Paris campus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and all students, faculty and staff who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get their first shot. As encouragement, those who show proof of full vaccination will receive $100 later this semester.

“While we are not requiring face masks,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “we are encouraging students, faculty and staff to look out for the safety of themselves and others.”

Normally all PJC faculty and staff gather for a Convocation to receive updates and training to be ready for the fall semester. Due to continued challenges from COVID-19, a series of four meetings were held last week.

New staff and faculty were introduced, and work anniversaries for PJC employees were recognized.

Receiving 10-year service pins were South Campus Residence Hall Supervisor Stacy Dangerfield; Campus Police Officer-Greenville Billy Miller, Continuing Education Clerk Allen Moore, English Instructor Chris Nichols, and Student Records and Recruiting Coordinator Norma Wright.

Fifteen-year service pins went to Speech Instructor Paul May, Student Success Coach/Financial Aid Advisor-Greenville Daniel Parham; Gerald Ringwald, Maintenance; Sociology Instructor Jon Rutherford; Vice President of Workforce Education John Spradling, and Student Success Coach Natasha Whitaker.

Those receiving 20-year service pins included Educational Opportunity Center Advisor Karen Ballard; Mathematics Instructors Chastity Woodson and John Fornof; and Director of Library Services Joe Jackson.

Twenty-five year service pins went to Psychology Instructor Linda Miles, History Instructor Matt White, and Off-Campus Centers Librarian Carl Covert.

Vice President of Student Access and Success Sheila Reece and Library Services Supervisor Shirley Bridges received their 30-year service pins from Dr. Anglin.

Late registration will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 1 to allow all students who wish to take classes this fall the opportunity. Financial aid is available, and extra pandemic aid will go to all eligible students mid-semester, regardless of their financial aid status.

For more information on getting started at PJC, call 903-782-0425.