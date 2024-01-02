Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Rockets (16-15) 136 – Pistons (3-30) 113

Jazz (15-19) 127 – Mavericks (19-15) 90

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to post the first regular-season triple-double by a Utah player since 2008, leading the Jazz to a 127-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Two nights after their NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak ended, the Detroit Pistons were blown out 136-113 on Monday night by the Houston Rockets, who got 26 points and nine assists from Alperen Sengun (SHEN-gun) and 22 points from Jalen Green.

Tuesday

Spurs (5-27) at Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) at 7:00 pm

Nets (15-18) at New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at 7:00 pm

Celtics (26-6) at Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 7:00 pm

NFL

With the Cowboy’s 20-19 win against the Lions on Saturday, the Cowboys finished 2-2 during the stretch against the NFC East teams of Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. Their play showed how close and far away they are from being solidly in the mix for a Super Bowl run with the playoffs two weeks away. Regardless, the Cowboys are 11-5 and enter their Week 18 meeting against the Washington Commanders with a chance to win the NFC East.

NHL

Tuesday

Canadiens (15-16-5) at Dallas Stars (22-9-4) at 7:00 pm

NASCAR

NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough has died at 84 after a long illness.

Yarborough died early Sunday morning at McLeod Hospice in Florence, South Carolina, according to his family.

COLLEGE

Bowl Games

Monday

No. 2 Washington (14-0) 37 – No. 3 Texas (12-2) 31

No. 13 LSU (10-3) 35 – Wisconsin (7-6) 31

Texas never led during its 37-31 loss to Washington on Monday night at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but in a dramatic finish, Texas had four chances to pull off what would have been a comeback for the ages. That was until the very last second when Quinn Ewers’ throw to Adonai (a-DON-nay Mitchell fell to the turf in the end zone as time expired.

NCAAM

Monday

No. 20 Texas (11-2) 79 – UT Arlington (6-7) 62

In the final non-conference game of the season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team suffered a 77-42 defeat to TCU on Monday. The Lions and the Horned Frogs met in the regular season for the first time since December 1, 1983. TCU closes out its non-conference schedule with a record of 11-2 and receives votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Lions end their non-conference portion of the schedule at 6-7, the most non-conference wins in the Division I era. The Lions begin Southland Conference play this week, hosting McNeese on Saturday at 1:00 pm and playing at New Orleans the following Monday at 6:30 pm.

Tuesday

Cornell (10-2) at Waco Baylor (10-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+