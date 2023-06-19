Prominent Sulphur Springs Attorney Named TAMUC Distinguished Alumnus

M.J Mick Trusty graduated from A&M-Commerce in 1972. He later earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the South Texas College of Law-Houston. Trusty has dedicated 50 years to his work as a federal regulator, corporate trust executive, attorney, and independent consulting contractor with offices in Dallas, Houston, Rockwall and Sulphur Springs. As an adjunct professor for 11 years, Trusty taught undergraduate and graduate classes in business law, estate planning and more. He has served on the boards of several charitable organizations throughout Texas. Trusty has served A&M-Commerce in several capacities, including chairman of the A&M-Commerce Foundation, president of the Alumni Association, and long-term College of Business Advisory Board member. He is also a past Gold Blazer Award recipient.