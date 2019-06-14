Raptors NBA Champs Plus Rangers Fall Late In Boston In Today’s Sports Update

The Toronto Raptors won their first championship last night as they defeated Golden State 114-110. Kawhi Leonard won the Finals MVP. Leonard joins Kareem Abdul Jabar and LeBron James as the only players to win Finals MVP for two different teams. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 30 points despite leaving late in the third quarter with a knee injury. After the game, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson tore his ACL.

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Frisco RoughRiders dropped the series finale to Tulsa 6-1 Thursday night. The Riders took an early 1-0 lead on a first-inning double from Juremi Profar before surrendering six unanswered runs. Four Riders relievers combined to throw 5 scoreless innings, including 2 2/3 scoreless frames from Yoel Espinal. Frisco will begin a series with North West Arkansas tonight at 7:05.

Texas jumped out to a 6-1 lead but Boston Clawed its way back and won the game 7-6. Texas will be in Cincinnati tonight to begin a series on 1490am and 96.3fm. Pregame is at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10.

Three-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker said he would consider taking less money than he is eligible to make to stay with the Charlotte Hornets if that means helping them build a winning team. Because Walker was named to an All-NBA team this season, the Hornets can offer him a five-year supermax contract worth up to $221 million — significantly more than the five-year, $190 million deal he would have qualified for had he not been named All-NBA.

Justin Rose closed out his opening round with three straight birdies to lead the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Rose drained a 12-foot birdie putt on 18 for 65, and a one-stroke lead at -6 under. There are four golfers tied at -5 under.

The NFL has made tentative plans to push forward with its original plan for introducing pass interference to replay review, setting aside, for now, a series of tweaks suggested last month by its competition committee. According to an update sent to its teams and tweeted Thursday, the league said it expects to have the replay official initiate all potential reviews, including pass interference, in the final two minutes of each half and overtime.